California Supreme Court to let Democrats move forward with redistricting

The California Supreme Court has ruled it will allow Democratic lawmakers to move forward with the state's redistricting plan.

The backstory:

The California Supreme Court's decision comes as Texas house also happened to give the green light to redistricting maps for the Lone Star State. Prior to Wednesday's ruling, California's Republican Party had tried to block the West Coast version of the redistricting plan first introduced by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom last week.

Below is a tentative map should California's redistricting plan continue to move forward:

The other side:

California GOP issued the following statement in response to the state Supreme Court ruling:

"Today’s Supreme Court decision is not the end of this fight. Although the Court denied our petition, it did not explain the reason for its ruling. This means Governor Newsom and the Democrats' plan to gut the voter-created Citizens Redistricting Commission, silence public input, and stick taxpayers with a $200+ million bill will proceed. Polls show most Democrats, Republicans, and independents want to keep the commission, not give politicians the power to rig maps. We will continue to challenge this unconstitutional power grab in the courts and at the ballot box. Californians deserve fair, transparent elections, not secret backroom deals to protect politicians."

