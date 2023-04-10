California stocks up on abortion medication after Texas judge's ruling

California on Monday said it secured an emergency stockpile of an abortion-inducing medication ahead of a federal ruling that could limit women's access to abortions.

The state procured an additional 2 million Misoprostol pills, a medication that can be used on its own to induce an abortion. Though Misoprostol is most commonly used with Mifepristone, as part of a two-drug regimen to end pregnancies.

However, access to Mifepristone is in jeopardy after a Texas federal judge on Friday invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the pill. The move came less than one year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, that already dramatically curtailed abortion access.

"Yet another extremist judge is stripping women of their freedom --this time by blocking access to a pill that provides safe medication abortions," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "CA will not stand idly by."

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled the decision would not take effect for seven days, to give the government time to appeal. The Biden Administration appealed the court ruling on Monday, calling the decision "extraordinary and unprecedented."

"If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity," the Justice Department wrote.

Adding to the uncertainty was unresolved confusion over a conflicting order by a different federal judge in the state of Washington, who within 20 minutes of Kacsmaryk’s decision issued a separate ruling that directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats had sued.

Underlining that confusion, the Justice Department on Monday separately asked the federal court in Washington state for clarity, given the competing orders.

Medical abortions remain legal in California and state leaders said they will ensure it "remains a safe haven for safe, affordable, and accessible reproductive care."

