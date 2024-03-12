These are apparently California's most loved and hated slang words

You know you're being outta pocket when you criticize someone who's tryna just yolo!

A new survey conducted by Wordtips revealed the most loved and hated slang words in California and 13 other areas with "distinct dialects," including Hawaii, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and New Jersey.

They relied on UrbanDictionary.com to evaluate the number of upvotes and downvotes for each word so they could calculate the percentage results, ultimately collecting 50 terms most often used.

According to the survey, California's most loved slang word is "tryna" (92.55% upvote rate), which is a contraction of the phrase "trying to." Coming in second is the millennial favorite, yolo (90.67% upvote rate), short for "you only live once." Rounding out the top three is "phubbing" (90.40% upvote rate), which essentially means snubbing someone by looking at your phone.

By contrast, the most hated slang word in the Golden State is apparently "clutch" (35.39% downvote rate), meaning you performed very well at something in a stressful situation or at the last minute. Second-most hated slang word was a toss-up among the "bro" variations to include "brah" and "bruh" (31.51% downvote rate).

Nationally, Hawaii ranked No. 1 for the most popular phrases, according to the study. The term "Hapa," referring to a person of mixed race, received a 90.9% upvote rate across the board.

The most loved slang term in America turned out to be "conniption" (97.90%). The Texas slang term means "a fit of rage or a tantrum."

The most hated slang word in the U.S. with a 46.15% downvote rate was "slashie," a term from Chicago used to described a hybrid bar/liquor store.

