California homeowner opens fire on burglars, killing one

The Brief Fearing for his life, a homeowner opened fire on several suspects who broke into his home. One of the suspects died at the hospital. Two, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested. Law enforcement is looking for the fourth suspect involved.



A homeowner in San Bernardino County opened fire on three burglary suspects, killing one.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on the 23000 block of Grand Terrace Road in Grand Terrace around 9:18 p.m. March 4.

The victim told deputies that three people broke into his home, so he armed himself with a gun.

The sheriff's department said the homeowner feared for his safety and, in self-defense, fired rounds at the suspects. They then fled the location in a white sedan.

Timeline:

Around 9:28 p.m., Loma Linda deputies responded to the 76 Gas Station on Redlands Boulevard for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The man with the gunshot wound was identified as one of the burglars. He was accompanied by a 15-year-old boy who was also involved in the crime.

Deputies detained the juvenile, and the adult was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later that night around 10 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department responded to another hospital where the third suspect, identified as Marquez Jackson, was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Jackson underwent surgery. He was booked for robbery and murder upon his discharge from the hospital.

The juvenile was also arrested for robbery and murder. Officials say a fourth suspect remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. You can remain anonymous by calling We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.