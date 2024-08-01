Family shares warning after man dies in road-rage shooting in front of his 2 kids: 'It's not worth it'

"It’s just very hurtful; a huge loss for our family, huge loss," says Crystal Harris.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – She’s speaking about her 37-year-old brother, Aaron Bryson Harris, a father of four who was involved in a deadly road rage incident in the Inland Empire.

"I would say don’t risk your life going after someone to get information or anything; it’s not worth it," laments Crystal.

The deadly encounter happened on Saturday, July 27. Aaron was driving on the 210 Freeway in Highland shortly before 8 pm with his four- and five-year-old kids.

A motorcyclist identified as Jonathan McConnell allegedly clipped Aaron’s sedan and just kept on driving. Aaron followed the biker, and the two men ended up in the parking lot of Joy’s Lounge.

A confrontation between the two men escalated into a gunfight and both were killed. Aaron’s two children witnessed the violence.

"The kids just sound traumatized; they said, ‘Auntie Crystal, my dad is dead.’ And that hurt my soul because they were in the car witnessing the whole incident," Crystal said.

Crystal has set up a GoFundMe account for Aaron’s children.

"We’re hoping to get the little ones into immediate counseling since they were in the car at the time of the incident," she said.

Those looking to help the Harris family can click here.