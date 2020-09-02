California Retailers Association begins Safe Shopping for ALL campaign

article

The California Retailers Association and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an initiative to promote safe shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statewide 'Safe Shopping For ALL' campaign is intended to help businesses encourage consumers to wear a mask and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus while promoting shopping.

"We know shoppers are more likely to follow the state mandate to wear

a face mask if we take the politics out of wearing one,'' said Rachel Michelin, president and CEO of the California Retailers Association.

"We also know consumers want to see their retail stores stay open and operational, and most consumers want to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.''

COSTA MESA, CA - AUGUST 31: Shoppers wait in line to enter a store at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA on Monday, August 31, 2020. The mall was able to reopen as businesses come out of COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Grou Expand

The Safe Shopping For ALL initiative will also promote contactless shopping through online ordering, delivery and curbside pick-up.

"I am proud of the overwhelming support we have seen from many of our

residents, business owners and communities throughout Los Angeles County,''

Barger said.

"This campaign will help ensure that we don't let our guard down so that we can continue to reopen, stay open, get our kids back in school and return to some semblance of normalcy.''

The campaign will utilize store signage, public service announcements, digital and billboard advertisements, strategic partnerships with local professional sports teams and other outlets. It will run into 2021, depending on COVID-19 developments and statewide mandates, according to the association.

More information on the campaign is at calretailers.com/safe-shopping-

for-all/.