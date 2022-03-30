Here's how California ranked among most stressed states in America

If you're looking to find your zen, maybe move out of California? Or stay away?

That's according to a new study by WalletHub, which compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress, then divided those key indicators into four categories. Each state was then ranked based on the results.

With a total score of 61.38, Louisiana was ranked the most stressed state in America overall, according to the report.

If you're looking to relax more and cast all your worries aside, head to Utah! With a total score of 32.26 overall, Utah was the most relaxed state in the US, according to the rankings.

Utah was the least stressed at number 50 on the list when it came to Work-Related Stress, and had the second-to-last ranking when it came to family stress at number 49 on the list.

California was ranked 14th on the list in the report, with a total overall score of 49.08.

The Golden State also (unsurprisingly) ranked second when it comes to "Least Affordable Housing," right behind Hawaii at number one.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CDC, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the National Partnership for Women & Families, the FBI and a number of other organizations was used.

You can get more details about the report here.

