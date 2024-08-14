California prison officer stabbed by inmate in Chino

A staff member at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is speaking out about growing concerns for safety following a brutal attack by inmate Kevin Gerald Roby.

Roby, a violent offender with a history of heinous crimes, stabbed a corrections officer in the head with a homemade weapon at Chino's California Institution for Men (CIM).

"I fear for the safety of my partners, and I fear for my safety," said the staff member, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Roby's violent history is well-documented. He was convicted of raping and murdering his sister.

While in prison, he continued his spree of violence, even murdering his cellmate at Pelican Bay State Prison in what was described as a satanic ritual. The cellmate was Lloyd Avery II, an actor known for his role in Boyz n the Hood.

"Normally, an inmate like this would not be on a level two-yard, would not have access to the yard that he had access to," the staffer explained, pointing to systemic changes within the CDCR that have allowed for this dangerous situation.

CDCR staff members say that the new changes in the California prison system are to blame. In particular, the California model is a softer rehabilitative model that gives inmates more freedom. Sources within the department allege that upper management is downplaying the increasing number of attacks on staff members to protect the model.

"What's disturbing is the language that propaganda is being pushed out by the department to not share this with the community, number one, and even within its own department… to minimize what actually happened and to not talk about it openly," the staffer added.

These allegations suggest a growing disconnect between frontline staff and management, raising serious concerns about the safety and security within California's prison system.

The department issued a statement below denying the allegations:

"The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation takes all security incidents seriously. The California Model has not changed the way security classifications are determined. Security level is based on multiple factors including the crime committed, if violence was used during the crime, and behavior while incarcerated. See this detailed explanation of security level on the CDCR website.

INCARCERATED PERSON PLACEMENT (SECURITY LEVEL)

Except as provided in section 3375.2, each incarcerated person shall be assigned to a facility with a security level, which corresponds to the following placement score ranges:

(1) An incarcerated person with a placement score of 0 through 18 shall be placed in a Level I facility.

(2) An incarcerated person with a placement score of 19 through 35 shall be placed in a Level II facility.

(3) An incarcerated person with a placement score of 36 through 59 shall be placed in a Level III facility.

(4) An incarcerated person with a placement score of 60 and above shall be placed in a Level IV facility.

Placement Scores are determined by a thorough review of an incarcerated person's case factors to include: age, crime committed and if violence was used, prior incarcerations, gang involvement, etc. Each year an annual review is performed by a Counselor to determine if an incarcerated person meets the criteria to have his/her/their placement score reduced. An incarcerated person has the opportunity to reduce their score if they have been programming and have not received any disciplinary actions. In contrast an incarcerated person's score and subsequent housing level can be increased due to receiving disciplinary actions.

What is meant by security levels?

Level I – Facilities and Camps consist primarily of open dormitories with a low security perimeter.

Level II – Facilities consist primarily of open dormitories with a secure perimeter, which may include armed coverage.

Level III – Facilities primarily have a secure perimeter with armed coverage and housing units with cells adjacent to exterior walls.

Level IV – Facilities have a secure perimeter with internal and external armed coverage and housing units or cell block housing with cells non-adjacent to exterior walls.

After reviewing case factors and making a recommendation to a specific institution, the Classification Staff Representative (CSR) must approve "endorsement" to the institution. This process could take another 45-60 days. The inmate must then wait for a bus seat and an available bed at the endorsed institution.

All of this information is provided in the California Code of Regulations, Title 15 – Crime Prevention and Corrections."