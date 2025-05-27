California prison inmate's death being investigated as homicide: CDCR

article

The Brief California prison officials are investigating the death of an incarcerated person at Mule Creek State Prison as a homicide. Longeno Jones, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 21; his cellmate, Jesse A. Ferdin, has been placed in restrictive housing. The cause of death is currently under investigation by local authorities and the Amador County Coroner.



California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the death of an incarcerated person at Mule Creek State Prison as a homicide.

What we know:

On May 21, 2025, at approximately 5:14 p.m., officers at Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) discovered Longeno Jones, 51, unresponsive in his cell during medication distribution.

Prison staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and called 911.

Jones was transported to the prison’s triage and treatment area, where paramedics pronounced him dead at 5:45 p.m.

His cellmate, Jesse A. Ferdin, 54, was removed from the cell and placed in the restrictive housing unit pending the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Jones' official cause of death has not yet been determined.

It's unclear if Ferdin is considered a suspect.

The backstory:

Jones was most recently received from Los Angeles County on July 19, 2007. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree burglary as a third striker, with enhancements for prior prison term/nonviolent new offenses and prior felony convictions of serious offense.

Ferdin was most recently received from Alameda County on January 28, 2019. He was sentenced to twelve years for rape with force/violence/fear of bodily injury as a second striker.

What's next:

The incident is currently under investigation by the MCSP Investigative Services Unit and the Amador County District Attorney’s Office.

The Office of the Inspector General has been notified, and the Amador Coroner will be responsible for determining the official cause of death.

Big picture view:

Mule Creek State Prison, which opened in 1987, houses more than 3,800 incarcerated individuals, including those with minimum, medium, and maximum security classifications.

The prison, located in Amador County, provides various services, including educational, medical, and mental health programs.