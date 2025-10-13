What California's new AI law means for your kids' safety online
LOS ANGELES - California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law to regulate AI chatbots and protect children and teens from the potential dangers of the technology.
What we know:
The new California law mandates that AI chatbot platforms include specific safeguards for minors.
The legislation requires a pop-up notification every three hours to remind minor users they are talking to a chatbot and not a person.
It also requires a protocol to prevent self-harm content and to refer users to crisis service providers if they show signs of suicidal ideation.
Why you should care:
This law is a direct response to growing safety concerns and recent tragedies.
Lawsuits have been filed alleging that chatbots coached young users to harm themselves, with one wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Character.AI by the mother of a boy who died by suicide.
Research also indicates that chatbots have provided dangerous advice on topics like drugs, eating disorders, and alcohol.
This legislation aims to establish guardrails for a rapidly evolving technology that has largely operated with little oversight.
The backstory:
California is one of several states attempting to regulate AI, which has led to significant lobbying efforts from tech companies.
These companies and their coalitions reportedly spent at least $2.5 million in the first half of the legislative session to fight these measures.
In response to recent incidents, companies like OpenAI and Meta have already made changes to their chatbot responses for teenagers, with new features like parental controls and blocking conversations about self-harm.
