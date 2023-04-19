This is California's 'most loved' brand, according to Yelp

It must be all the free breadsticks?

California's most loved brand is apparently Olive Garden, according to Yelp.

Yelp's "50 most loved brands in the United States" list was created by looking at brands with at least 200 locations in at least 25 states that had more than 500 reviews, with at least one review for every two locations in 2022.

"While New York is on a health kick with Smoothie King, Californians prefer their food comfortable and their breadsticks unlimited at Olive Garden…" Yelp said.

File photo of Olive Garden in Kissimmee, Florida (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Italian-American chain is headquartered in Orlando and has nearly a thousand restaurants across the country, according to the company.

Olive Garden only appeared on the list once - in California. It ranked 15th on the national list.

Other national brands that were selected by multiple states as the most loved brands include Costco, Raising Cane's, Five Guys, Marshalls, Lululemon, and Michael's.

