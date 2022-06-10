California mortgage relief: Property tax relief offered for eligible homeowners

article

As families across California continue to bounce back financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way for eligible homeowners.

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox's office published a press release on Friday afternoon reminding Californians to consider looking into the state's mortgage relief program, which provides assistance to eligible homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic.

The program is currently taking in applications for eligible homeowners. Below are some requirements for eligibility:

Faced a pandemic-related financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after January 21, 2020.

Household income at or below 100 percent of their county’s Area Median Income.

Missed one property tax payment before June 13, 2022.  Only own and occupy one property in California as their primary residence.

Own a single-family home, condominium, or permanently affixed manufactured home.

Those interested in checking to see if they are eligible can click here for more information.