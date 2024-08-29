California may soon ban plastic bags at grocery stores

article

California's checkout lines may soon move on from the plastic grocery bags.

This comes as California lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1053 on Wednesday and Assembly Bill 2236 on Thursday. Both bills would prohibit grocery stores from offering plastic bags to shoppers.

The only option at checkout will strictly be paper bags, of course, unless you end up bringing your own bag to the store.

The bills come as part of the state's push to reduce pollution and promote environmental sustainability.

Both bills require one final vote before they head to Governor Gavin Newson's desk to sign.

Below is the full text of Assembly Bill 2236:

Below is the full text of Senate Bill 1053: