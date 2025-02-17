California man exposed on 'To Catch a Predator' arrested again

The Brief Robert Rudy Salinas, 63, was charged with lewd acts on a child, meeting a minor to commit lewd conduct, and other charges. Salinas has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Salinas has a prior conviction from June 2007 for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor.



A convicted sex offender was arrested last week on charges of sexually assaulting a young girl in Garden Grove, according to authorities.

Robert Rudy Salinas was charged Feb. 4 with lewd acts on a child, meeting a minor to commit lewd conduct, and other charges, all of which are felonies.

What we know:

Salinas, 63, is currently in custody facing charges related to the sexual assault of an underage girl in Garden Grove.

The alleged assault took place on New Year's Day.

Salinas has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

What we don't know:

Further details about the alleged incident were not released.

Additionally, there has been no comment from Salinas' attorney regarding the case.

The backstory:

Salinas has a prior conviction from June 2007 for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor.

He gained notoriety after appearing on Chris Hansen's "To Catch a Predator" show in 2007, which aimed to expose individuals attempting to engage in sexual activities with minors.

Timeline:

New Year's Day: Alleged assault on the victim occurred.

February 4: Salinas was charged and pleaded not guilty in a jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

March 4: Scheduled for a bail review hearing at the West Justice Center in Westminster.

What's next:

Salinas' bail review hearing is scheduled on March 4. This hearing will determine whether he will remain in custody or be released on bail pending further court proceedings.