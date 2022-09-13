California launches abortion website

California on Tuesday launched a website available for people both in and out of state to get information on abortion.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of abortion.ca.gov - where people can get information about abortions, their legal rights, where to find providers, financial assistance, and more.

"Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back. As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you," said Governor Newsom.

The website is currently available in both English and Spanish with plans to be translated into several additional languages.

"This new website is a critical resource, providing essential information to patients in and out of California, and can hopefully serve as a model for the rest of the nation," said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates California. "No person should be forced to travel outside of their home state for essential health care, including abortion care, yet extreme politicians are making that a reality for millions across the country. This new website will increase access to accurate information and is critical so that people can seek the care they want or need here in California. Planned Parenthood was proud to support this effort and we thank Governor Newsom for making it a reality – this website truly demonstrates California’s commitment to expanding abortion access."

Earlier this month, California lawmakers passed 15 bills plus approved $200 million in new spending to bolster the state’s already robust abortion protections. The flurry of activity isn’t over, as voters will decide in November whether to make abortion a constitutional right in the nation’s most populous state.

The bills easily made it through the Democratic-dominated Legislature and some have already become law. Gov. Newsom is expected to sign most of the rest before the end of the month.

Over the next few years, the state will funnel millions of dollars to clinics to cover the cost of abortions for women who can’t afford them — including women who are living in the country without legal permission. It has pledged to spend up to $20 million to bring women to California from other states for abortions, covering expenses like travel, lodging and child care.

California will block enforcement within the state of other states’ abortion bans, including a Texas law that lets people sue anyone who performs or aids an abortion on a woman from that state. It will also stop police departments and corporations from complying with out-of-state subpoenas or other requests for information about abortions legally obtained in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





