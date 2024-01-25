California inmate on the loose after escaping jail in Ventura County

An inmate is on the run after he walked off his job at a jail in Ventura County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said 31-year-old Jonathan Alfaro is an inmate kitchen worker at the Ventura County jail. LASD explained all inmate workers are required to sign escape clauses telling law enforcement that they will not walk off their job.

Alfaro escaped around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 25. He is listed at about 5-foot-4 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and an orange shirt. He was initially in custody for burglary.

Those who see Alfaro are asked not to contact or try to pull off a citizen's arrest. LASD said it's best to call 911 if they see him.