If you still have yet to receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state, it looks like you'll have to wait a little longer than expected.

The California Franchise Tax Board says the remaining debit cards for eligible Californians will now be disbursed through February 4. The previous date announced for final payments was Jan. 14.

SUGGESTED: This is how much you need to be considered 'middle class' in California

This applies to those whose address has changed since filing their 2020 tax returns.

Allow up to 2 weeks from the issued date to receive your debit card by mail.

Am I eligible?

Around 23 million California residents are eligible for the one-time payment, which has been set up in three tiers based on the adjusted gross income on your 2020 California state tax return.

SUGGESTED:

In addition to meeting income requirements, residents must have filed their 2020 tax refund by Oct. 15, 2021, have lived in the state of California for at least half of the 2020 tax year and still be California residents on the date the payment is issued.

You also cannot have been claimed as a dependent by someone else in the 2020 tax year.

How much will I get?

Payment amounts vary on income and 2020 taxes. Below is a breakdown of the expected payments, according to the Franchise Tax Board.

Joint returns

AGI of $150,000 or less: $1,050 with dependent or $700 without

AGI $150,001 to $250,000: $750 with dependent or $500 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $600 with dependent or $400 without.

Head of Household

AGI of $150,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $150,001 to $250,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without.

Those who file single

AGI of $75,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $75,001 to $125,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $125,001 to $250,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without

Single filers making more than $250,000 and joint filers making more than $500,000 are not eligible for payments.



