California governor tours storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County

Hours after he unveiled the fact that California has a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion in the state capitol, Gov. Gavin Newsom headed south on Tuesday to Santa Cruz County to assess how the torrential storms have ravaged the idyllic coastal beach side communities.

Within the past week, the relentless rains and winds have ripped apart the historic pier in Capitola, submerged neighborhoods in Felton Grove and brought down mudslides on Highway 17 – the main route from San Jose to Santa Cruz County.

Residents along the county's San Lorenzo River were evacuated as the waters rose past flood stage.

Businesses and restaurants have been flooded out.

The city of Capitola has already declared a local state of emergency and on Sunday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in the entire state.

Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Newsom has been in close contact with the White House to ensure California has adequate aid.

Newsom had quite a busy day.

Before making the three-hour drive down to Santa Cruz, Newsom proposed closing the gaping budget deficit by delaying spending in some areas and changing how others are funded.

His budget appears to avoid significant cuts to most major programs, although it does lower proposed spending on climate change initiatives by about $6 billion. The state hopes to restore that spending in 2024 or offset it with federal money.

Among his climate maneuvers: He’ll shift $4.3 billon in spending on zero-emission vehicles from the state’s taxpayer-funded general fund to a special fund paid into by polluters. He’s also delaying by a year $3.1 billion in climate and transportation funding.

The state still has about $35.6 billion in reserves.

Damage to the pier in Capitola on Jan. 4, 2023. Photo: Santa Cruz County

Al Orengo's backyard in Felton Grove was waterlogged with the San Lorenzo River flooded. Jan. 9, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.