These California freeways are where commuters admit to working while driving the most

Are you guilty of working while not even at work - maybe while you're in your car stuck on the 101 Freeway in rush hour traffic during your morning commute?

If you said yes, you're one of around 110,000 people who admit to doing the same, according to a study conducted by LawLinq.

The study, which surveyed 3,000 commuters about their working habits during rush hours, pinpointed the top 150 rush hour routes where it appears the most business deals happen while in the most congested corridors in the U.S.

Six of the top 10 routes were located in California - did yours make the list? Here are those freeways ranked along with how many people who said they worked behind the wheel.

California had four additional rush hour routes included in the top 150 for business deals done behind the wheel. Those were:

I-880 San Francisco Bay Area (#13)

I-680 San Francisco Bay Area (#15)

I-15 Southern California (#18)

I-580 San Francisco Bay Area (#21)

"As we navigate through this new era of work, it's clear that the morning commute has become much more than just a drive to the office. Our survey shows that modern professionals are maximizing every minute, turning America's busiest highways into hives of business activity," said Jessica Anvar from LawLinq.

