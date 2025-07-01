VIDEO: California fireworks warehouse explodes, forcing evacuations

The Brief A warehouse carrying fireworks exploded in Northern California. Now-dubbed "Oakdale Fire" forced evacuations for parts of Yolo County, California. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A warehouse carrying fireworks exploded in Northern California, forcing evacuations for parts of Yolo County.

What we know:

The explosion took place near County Road 23 and County Road 86A in Esparto, California around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1.

Video shared by KCRA-TV showed the moments the boom happened and the fire destroying the warehouse.

The explosion ended up extending to a 70-plus-acre fire, prompting Cal Fire to call it the "Oakdale Fire."

At last check, the Oakdale Fire stretched to 78 acres in the Esparto area.

The fire prompted evacuation orders for California's zone MAD063-A.

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday night, no announcements have been made regarding injuries caused by the Oakdale Fire.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.