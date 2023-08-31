Family believes this is what caused death of 12-year-old boy at school

A grieving Lake Elsinore family claims their son died of heat exposure while at school.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Yahshua "Yaya" Robinson's family, the 12-year-old boy collapsed during PE at school on August 29. The Canyon Lake Middle School student was later pronounced dead.

Family members believe Robinson's death may have been heat-related. FOX 11 reached out to the school and the district issued a statement believing Robinson died from a medical emergency but did not confirm if it was heat-related.

Below is a statement released by Lake Elsinore Unified School District:

"In this difficult moment, we are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our students due to a medical emergency on one of our LEUSD campuses. Our hearts are with the family, friends, and our school community. This is a time of great sorrow for the entire community.

To assist one another through this devastating loss, our Mental Health Team is providing grief counseling and resources to students and staff."

Robinson's death remains under investigation. Those looking to help the grieving family can click here for more information.