Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake reported near Modesto area

article

A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Modesto area Monday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported a little before 9:13 p.m., less than nine miles south-southwest of Westley, California.

The earthquake was about 1.74 miles in depth.

No major damage has been reported.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.