These California DMV offices are open an extra day for those needing a REAL ID before deadline

The Brief Select DMV offices will be open on Saturday, May 3 for REAL ID appointments only. The DMV said this will facilitate compliance with the federal REAL ID Act enforcement starting May 7. Californians are encouraged to use online services for tasks that don't require in-person visits, such as driver's license and vehicle registration renewals.



Still need to get your REAL ID?

With the May 7 deadline less than two weeks away, the California DMV announced select offices will be offering appointments on Saturday, May 3 for REAL ID appointments.

What we know:

The select DMV offices will provide REAL ID processing by appointment only and will not provide other DMV services, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.

The offices listed below will open by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 3:

Concord (2070 Diamond Blvd.)

Fullerton (909 W. Valencia Drive)

Glendale (1335 W. Glenoaks Blvd.)

Oakland (5300 Claremont Ave.)

Poway (13461 Community Road)

Riverside East (6425 Sycamore Canyon Blvd.)

Roseville (7200 Galilee Road)

San Clemente (2727 Via Cascadita)

San Jose (111 W. Alma Ave.)

Thousand Oaks (1810 E. Avenida De Los Arboles)

West Covina (800 S. Glendora Ave.)

Timeline:

Starting May 7, the federal government will enforce the REAL ID Act, requiring a REAL ID or another approved federal document to board domestic flights and access secure federal facilities.

Californians can apply for a REAL ID by visiting REALID.dmv.ca.gov, completing the online application, and uploading the necessary documents.

The process should take about 15 minutes in the office after starting online.

Californians can continue to apply for their REAL ID after May 7.

What you can do:

The DMV encourages customers to utilize online services for DMV tasks that do not require an office visit, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Customers can sign up for paperless renewal notices by creating a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov and opting in.

Regular DMV office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on most weekdays, with Wednesday hours from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Why you should care:

With the REAL ID Act enforcement approaching, obtaining a REAL ID is important for Californians who need to travel domestically or access federal facilities.