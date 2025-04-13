These California DMV offices are open early for those needing a REAL ID before May 7 deadline

The Brief Select DMV offices will open an hour early for REAL ID appointments from April 14 to June 27. The DMV said this will facilitate compliance with the upcoming federal REAL ID Act enforcement starting May 7. The DMV encourages the use of online services for tasks that don't require office visits, such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.



Still need to get your REAL ID?

With the May 7 deadline less than a month away, the California DMV announced it is extending office hours for REAL ID appointments from April 14 to June 27.

What we know:

Select offices will open an hour early, from 7 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., by appointment only for REAL ID appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Here's the full list of locations:

Pleasanton (6300 W. Las Positas Blvd.)

Fremont (4287 Central Ave.)

Folsom (323 E. Bidwell St., Suite A)

Carmichael (5209 North Ave.)

Thousand Oaks (1810 E. Avenida De Los Arboles)

Van Nuys (14920 Vanowen St.)

Arleta (14400 Van Nuys Blvd.)

Glendale (1335 W. Glenoaks Blvd.)

Pasadena (49 S. Rosemead Blvd.)

Culver City (11400 W. Washington Blvd.)

Westminster (13700 Hoover St.)

Costa Mesa (650 W. 19th St.)

San Clemente (2727 Via Cascadita)

Rancho Cucamonga (8629 Hellman Ave.)

San Diego Clairemont (4375 Derrick Drive)

San Marcos (590 Rancheros Drive)

El Cajon (1450 Graves Ave.)

Poway (13461 Community Road)

Timeline:

Starting May 7, the federal government will enforce the REAL ID Act, requiring a REAL ID or another approved federal document to board domestic flights and access secure federal facilities.

Californians can apply for a REAL ID by visiting REALID.dmv.ca.gov, completing the online application, and uploading necessary documents.

The process should take about 15 minutes in the office after starting online.

What you can do:

The DMV encourages customers to utilize online services for DMV tasks that do not require an office visit, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Customers can sign up for paperless renewal notices by creating a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov and opting in.

Regular DMV office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on most weekdays, with Wednesday hours from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Why you should care:

With the REAL ID Act enforcement approaching, obtaining a REAL ID is important for Californians who need to travel domestically or access federal facilities.