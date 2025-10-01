California DMV reveals new driver's license, ID card design

article

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has revealed a new design for its driver’s licenses and identification cards.

What we know:

The new design includes images of California’s iconic redwoods, poppies, and coastline.

It also features enhanced security measures, such as a digital security signature on one of the two barcodes on the back of the card.

The cards will no longer have a magnetic strip on the back.

The fee for a driver's license remains $45 and an identification card is $39.

The backstory:

The California driver’s license and identification cards are updated periodically to improve security.

The last time the card was made available with a new design and security features was in 2010.

The look of the cards was also changed in 2018 with the implementation of the REAL ID.

What they're saying:

DMV Director Steve Gordon stated, "The new cards use next-generation technology to enhance security and with a design that shows California’s iconic redwoods, poppies and coastline. While I know some of our customers will want the new version of the driver’s license, there is no need to replace an existing license or identification card until your current one expires."

What you can do:

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete tasks such as eligible driver's license and vehicle registration renewals.

The service advisor on the DMV website can also provide information on options to complete DMV tasks without visiting an office.