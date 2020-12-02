Expand / Collapse search
California couple makes last-minute changes after bride tests positive for virus

By KTVU staff
Published 
Coronavirus in California


ONTARIO, Calif. - A Southern California couple had to make some last-minute changes to their wedding after the bride tested positive for the coronavirus.

Determined not to let the virus stand in their way of getting married, Lauren and Patrick Delgado stood a few floors apart to get married.

Lauren said "I do" from a second-story window while Patrick stood on the ground below.

Any guests in attendance stood six feet apart, and some even watched from their cars.
 