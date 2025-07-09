This California county is getting rid of all emergency call boxes

article

The Brief The Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) is ending its emergency call box program due to declining use and maintenance issues. All 427 call boxes along county highways will be removed by September 1, 2025. VCTC plans to reallocate annual savings of $350,000-$400,000 to alternative motorist assistance services.



Emergency call boxes along highways are going away in Ventura County.

What we know:

In a statement, the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) confirmed it is discontinuing its emergency call box program along county highways due to declining usage and maintenance issues.

The decision, approved by the VCTC board in May, will lead to the removal of all 427 call boxes.

The agency plans to reallocate the $350,000 to $400,000 annual savings from this program into alternative motorist assistance services.

Big picture view:

The program, which includes 427 call boxes operating on the AT&T 4G cellular network along Ventura County highways, provided direct communication to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch for motorists needing roadside assistance.

The decommissioning process involves placing bags over the call boxes, terminating maintenance and cellular services, and then physically removing the boxes.

This process is expected to be completed by September 1.

Timeline:

May 2025: The VCTC board approved the decommissioning of the emergency call box program.

June 30, 2025: VCTC's contract with the sole call box maintenance service contractor ended, and VCTC elected not to renew it.

Present: VCTC has notified the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) of its intent to decommission the program and has hired a contractor to place bags over the highway call boxes.

By September 1, 2025: The process of removing the call boxes, disposing of or recycling materials, and restoring call box sites is expected to be completed.

Future (near future): VCTC staff will evaluate alternatives to the call box program and present recommendations to the Commission.

Why this is happening

Dig deeper:

The decision to end the program is primarily driven by a significant decline in call box usage over the past 20 years, largely attributed to the widespread use of personal cell phones. In 2005, the system facilitated over 5,800 calls; by 2024, this number had plummeted by 85 percent to just 849 calls.

VCTC has also faced challenges in maintaining the system, as the state’s sole call box maintenance service contractor unilaterally suspended its twice-yearly preventive maintenance inspections. No feasible alternatives to the patented call box technology that meet state guidelines have been identified. The funding for the call box service comes from a $1 annual vehicle registration fee on all vehicles in Ventura County through VCTC’s Motorist Aid Services Program.

What's next:

VCTC staff are currently evaluating alternatives to the call box program to ensure motorists continue to receive emergency roadside assistance. Options under consideration include:

Expanding VCTC’s Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) program, which has provided no-cost roadside assistance along certain segments of Highways 101, 118, and 23 during peak traffic periods since 2021. FSP services include fixing flat tires and providing a gallon of gas.

Adding more signage to inform motorists about the SoCal 511 emergency phone system, which offers another option for roadside assistance by dialing 511.

Establishing extended CHP agreements for enhanced traffic enforcement.

What they're saying:

VCTC Executive Director Martin Erickson stated, "VCTC, as the designated Service Authority for Freeway Emergencies, must balance its dual responsibilities to assist motorists on Ventura County highways and to use financial resources responsibly. By ending the call box system, VCTC will be able to redirect those cost savings into programs that provide a greater benefit to motorists. Staff will evaluate alternatives and return to the Commission with recommendations in the near future."