California billionaire tax measure secures signatures for November ballot

The Brief A labor-backed proposal to levy a one-time 5% tax on California billionaires has reportedly gathered enough signatures—1.5 million—to qualify for the November ballot. The measure aims to generate $100 billion to bridge healthcare funding gaps caused by federal cuts to Medicaid and food assistance. The plan faces fierce opposition from Governor Gavin Newsom and tech moguls, who warn it could spark an exodus of the state's highest earners.



California voters may decide this November whether to impose a historic one-time tax on the state's wealthiest residents.

The initiative, spearheaded by healthcare labor unions, seeks to capture a fraction of billionaire net worth to stabilize a healthcare system reeling from federal budget reductions.

What we know:

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Workers West announced Monday that they have collected over 1.5 million signatures, far exceeding the 875,000 required for ballot qualification.

If approved, the measure would apply a 5% tax to individuals with a net worth over $1 billion residing in California as of January 1, 2026.

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Proponents argue the $100 billion in projected revenue is essential to prevent hospital closures and sustain care for low-income residents following $1 trillion in national cuts to Medicaid and food assistance.

What we don't know:

The California Secretary of State has yet to officially certify the signatures.

The exact number of individuals who would fall under this tax remains a point of contention; while Forbes identifies roughly 25 billionaires with strong California ties, residency disputes are expected as many wealthy individuals hold multiple properties.

It is also unclear how the state would prevent immediate capital flight before the tax could be collected.

What's next:

The Secretary of State will begin the verification process to formalize the measure's place on the ballot.

If certified, the campaign is expected to be one of the costliest in history.

Opponents, led by Google founder Sergey Brin and others, have already raised over $90 million to fight the measure, while Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to continue campaigning in its favor.

What you can do:

California residents should monitor the Secretary of State’s website for the final list of certified ballot initiatives this summer.

Voters can research the specific language of the "Tax the Rich" measure and the "Building a Better California" counter-proposals to understand how these changes might impact the state's long-term budget and local healthcare services.