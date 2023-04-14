Memphis recruit Mikey Williams arrested on 5 felony charges in California

article

University of Memphis recruit Mikey Williams, who has a massive social media following, was arrested in San Diego County on five felony counts of assault Thursday, officials said.

Williams is a senior at San Diego’s San Ysidro High School.

FOX 5 San Diego reported that jail records indicate the 18-year-old was arrested in the Jamul area in the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road around 3:30 p.m. The station also confirmed with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department that Williams was arrested on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to FOX 13 Memphis, he was recruited to the Memphis Tigers by head coach and former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway.

Williams was reportedly booked into the San Diego Central Jail on a $50,000 bail. The five-star recruit has since posted bond and was released.

No further information was immediately available.