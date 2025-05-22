California's ban on new gas-powered cars blocked by Senate

The Brief The Senate voted to block California's 2035 ban on new gas-powered car sales, with President Trump expected to sign the measure. This move challenges California's aggressive efforts to curb air pollution and promote electric vehicles. California officials plan to sue to keep the state's emission rules in place.



The Senate has voted to block California's groundbreaking rule that would ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

What we know:

The Senate on Thursday approved a resolution to block California's 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars.

This resolution, along with two others targeting California's emission rules for vehicles, is now headed to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign them.

The House of Representatives previously approved all three resolutions earlier this month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state air regulators have stated they believe Congress's actions are illegal and plan to sue to maintain the state's rules.

The backstory:

California's rule, announced by Newsom in 2020, aimed to ban the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles within 15 years as part of an aggressive effort to lower emissions from the transportation sector. Plug-in hybrids and used gas cars would still be permitted for sale.

The Biden administration had approved California's waiver to implement these standards in December, shortly before Trump returned to office.

The state's rules are stricter than a Biden-era rule that tightens emissions standards but does not mandate electric vehicle sales.

What they're saying:

Republicans argue that California's phaseout of gas-powered cars, along with other EPA waivers obtained by the state, is "costly for consumers and manufacturers, puts pressure on the nation’s energy grid and has become a de facto nationwide electric vehicle mandate."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., stated, "The waivers in question allow California to implement a stringent electric vehicle mandate, which – given California’s size and the fact that a number of other states have signed on to California’s mandate – would end up not just affecting the state of California, but the whole country."

The other side:

Democrats, however, accuse Republicans of acting at the behest of the oil and gas industry and contend that California should have the right to set its own standards after receiving waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York called the Republicans "fair weather institutionalists" and described the move to block California's laws as a "point of no return."

What's next:

Newsom and state air regulators have indicated their intention to sue to keep the rules in place, setting up a legal battle over the future of vehicle emission standards.

The two other resolutions that passed the Senate would block rules to cut tailpipe emissions from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and curb smog-forming nitrogen oxide pollution from trucks.

