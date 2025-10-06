This Southern California attraction was named second-best haunted destination in America

The Brief The Queen Mary in Long Beach was voted the second-best haunted destination in the U.S. by USA Today 10Best readers. The ship's reputation for being haunted is linked to its history, including its service during World War II. The ship offers "paranormal attractions," such as ghost walks and haunted tours, that allow visitors to explore its eerie history.



The Queen Mary, a legendary ocean liner now docked in Long Beach, has been named one of the best haunted destinations in the country by USA Today 10Best readers.

The backstory:

Launched in 1936, the Queen Mary was a symbol of transatlantic luxury.

According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, the opulent liner was renowned for its art deco design, speed, and lavish amenities.

When World War II began, the vessel was repurposed as a troopship, carrying thousands of soldiers.

After decades of service, the ship was permanently moored in Long Beach in 1967 and converted into a hotel and museum.

What we know:

The Queen Mary’s haunted reputation is linked to several documented areas and specific stories.

Visitors and staff have frequently reported strange phenomena in the first-class swimming pool area, which has been closed for years.

Sightings include apparitions of women in 1930s-style swimsuits and disembodied sounds of children laughing and splashing, even though the pool is empty.

One of the ship's most well-known alleged spirits is "Jackie," a little girl said to haunt the second-class pool and nearby hallways. Guests have claimed to hear her voice and laughter, and some have even reported seeing her holding a teddy bear.

Stateroom B-340 is widely considered the most haunted room on the ship.

Guests who have stayed there have reported flickering lights, sudden temperature drops, strange noises, and faucets and doors that open and close on their own.

One other California attraction made the list.

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose ranked #9.

Built in 1923, the historical landmark is known for its strange and elaborate design, as well as for the unexplainable voices and apparitions visitors and employees have reported.

Big picture view:

Taking the top spot is Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

Built in 1938, the building itself — not just its contents — is believed to be haunted.

Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum showcases original collectibles from haunted destinations around the country across 30 rooms.

