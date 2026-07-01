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Baby, mother at center of California Amber Alert found safe in Westwood

By
FOX 11
Missing Persons
Published July 1, 2026 1:10 PM PDT
Published July 1, 2026 1:10 PM PDT
article

The Brief

    • A 3-month-old boy and his mother were located safely around noon Wednesday after an Amber Alert was issued earlier that morning.
    • The California Highway Patrol issued the alert across Alameda, San Joaquin, Kern, and Los Angeles counties to find the child and suspect.
    • Investigators located the suspect's vehicle in Westwood and believe the mother, who is cooperating, was trying to get a passport.

LOS ANGELES -  A mother and a 3-month-old infant were found safe in the Los Angeles area after authorities issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert for Alameda, San Joaquin, Kern and Los Angeles counties during the early morning hours of July 1. Investigators said 3-month-old Maxence Sirois had been abducted. 

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Marina Kazakova, the child's mother.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white 2016 Mazda CX-5 with the California license plate number 7SJW898.

CHP investigators located the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. in Westwood, and the two were found safe around noon.

Investigators believe the mother was trying to get a passport, adding that she has been compliant with the investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from the California Highway Patrol. 

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