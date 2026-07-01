Baby, mother at center of California Amber Alert found safe in Westwood

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The Brief A 3-month-old boy and his mother were located safely around noon Wednesday after an Amber Alert was issued earlier that morning. The California Highway Patrol issued the alert across Alameda, San Joaquin, Kern, and Los Angeles counties to find the child and suspect. Investigators located the suspect's vehicle in Westwood and believe the mother, who is cooperating, was trying to get a passport.



A mother and a 3-month-old infant were found safe in the Los Angeles area after authorities issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert for Alameda, San Joaquin, Kern and Los Angeles counties during the early morning hours of July 1. Investigators said 3-month-old Maxence Sirois had been abducted.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Marina Kazakova, the child's mother.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white 2016 Mazda CX-5 with the California license plate number 7SJW898.

CHP investigators located the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. in Westwood, and the two were found safe around noon.

Investigators believe the mother was trying to get a passport, adding that she has been compliant with the investigation.