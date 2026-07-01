Baby, mother at center of California Amber Alert found safe in Westwood
LOS ANGELES - A mother and a 3-month-old infant were found safe in the Los Angeles area after authorities issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The California Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert for Alameda, San Joaquin, Kern and Los Angeles counties during the early morning hours of July 1. Investigators said 3-month-old Maxence Sirois had been abducted.
The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Marina Kazakova, the child's mother.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white 2016 Mazda CX-5 with the California license plate number 7SJW898.
CHP investigators located the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. in Westwood, and the two were found safe around noon.
Investigators believe the mother was trying to get a passport, adding that she has been compliant with the investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from the California Highway Patrol.