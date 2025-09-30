210 Freeway crash: Multi-vehicle collision spills beer cans, kegs onto westbound lanes

article

The Brief Crews are working to clear beer cans and kegs following a crash on the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Azusa. The crash involved three semi-trucks and five cars. It's unclear if anyone was injured.



A crash involving multiple semi-trucks led to a mess on a Southern California freeway during the morning rush hour.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for two lanes on the westbound side of the 210 Freeway at the North Vernon Avenue exit in Azusa.

Officials said the SigAlert was issued following a crash involving five cars and three big rigs, causing thousands of spilled beer cans and metal kegs to spill onto the roadway. Some cars were hit by debris after the collision.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to clean up the freeway.

What we don't know:

At this stage of the investigation, it's unclear if anyone was injured.

It's unknown how long the SigAlert will be in effect.