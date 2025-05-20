Cal State Fullerton freshman dies on trip with fraternity brothers in Lake Havasu

The Brief An 18-year-old Cal State Fullerton student, Simon T. Daniel, drowned Saturday in Lake Havasu during a fraternity trip. Daniel was swept away by a wave in hazardous conditions caused by increased water flow from recent heavy rains, according to sheriff's deputies. His body was recovered Sunday morning after an extensive search, and a vigil was held in his memory.



Loved ones are mourning the death of a California State University, Fullerton freshman student who reportedly drowned while on a trip with his fraternity brothers in Arizona over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened on Saturday near Copper Canyon in Lake Havasu.

Simon Daniel, 18, of Pinole, was on a trip with his fraternity, Sigma Pi, over the weekend, authorities said.

Daniel "went under the water on Saturday and did not resurface," sheriff's deputies said.

Photo courtesy Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton Facebook

Daniel was swept away by a wave while several fraternity members attempted to rescue three fraternity brothers and two visiting sorority members, his fraternity said in a statement on Facebook detailing the tragic incident.

The water flow was significantly increased due to recent heavy rains, creating hazardous conditions with strong currents, crosswinds, and swells, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, along with other agencies, launched a search for Daniel, utilizing divers, sonar, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

His body was recovered Sunday morning after an extensive search.

Aerial views of the London Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Lake Havasu City, AZ. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Over the same weekend, UCSB student Tanner Prentiss, 22, was reported missing while on a trip with friends to Big Bear Lake. His body was located in the water near the Pine Knott Marina on Monday. Officials with the Big Bear Sheriffs Department said no foul play was indicated, but his death remains under investigation by the coroner's office.

What they're saying:

Daniel's family, friends, and loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil hosted by his fraternity Sunday evening.

Friends remembered him for his love of music, boundless energy, and kind spirit. They shared, "He was the heart of the fraternity - genuine, joyful, and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile."

Photo courtesy Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton Facebook

"Simon is survived by his mother and a community of loved ones and brothers who deeply mourn his loss," his fraternity added.

What's next:

Those affected by Daniel's passing are encouraged to contact crisis counselors with the school's Counseling and Psychological Services at 657-278-3040.

The fraternity called on everyone to be "respectful and thoughtful" when discussing the tragedy as "we grieve this profound loss together."

Photo courtesy Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton Facebook

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Abell of the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at 760-326-9200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or can leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.