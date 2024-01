article

"Caddyshack" and "Tron" star Cindy Morgan has died. She was 69.

A representative for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Saturday that the actress died due to natural causes a "few days ago." No further information was available at the time.

