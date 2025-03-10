Burglary suspect shot by security after crashing into West LA weed dispensary dies

The Brief A burglary suspect shot by a security guard after he crashed into a weed dispensary in West LA died from his injuries. Video footage showed a newer Hyundai sedan crashed through the glass window. Witnesses reported seeing a second male suspect running away from the scene.



A burglary suspect who was shot by a security guard after he crashed his car into a West LA weed dispensary Monday morning has died from his injuries.

A possible second suspect is on the run.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at 3:12 a.m. at ERBA Markets' West LA dispensary on Pico Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to Det. Samuel Marullo with LAPD's West Bureau Homicide division, the security guard, who was employed by the dispensary, was working inside the business when the suspect deliberately drove his vehicle through the entrance inside the store.

A preliminary investigation revealed the security guard saw the driver, wearing a ski mask, and believed a robbery was about to occur. That's when he shot at the suspect, striking him at least one time before officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A witness reported seeing a second male suspect running from the scene following the shooting. He possibly dropped evidence, authorities said.

At this time the security guard is not facing charges.

Pico and Centinela is shut down as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect who was shot and killed was not immediately disclosed. According to authorities, the suspect is believed to be about 16-years-old.

Limited details about a possible second suspect were available, and authorities said they will review witness statements to determine whether a second suspect is being sought.

What's next:

Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to report any information that could assist in the investigation.