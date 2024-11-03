Burglars steal large safe from Garden Grove home on Halloween

The Brief Two men are wanted in connection with a home burglary in Garden Grove. The burglars got away with a large safe containing jewelry, guns, and other valuables. No injuries were reported.



The search is on for two suspects who allegedly burglarized a home in Garden Grove.

It happened at a home in a gated community near 13400 Gardenia Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Halloween night.

According to authorities, two men wearing dark-colored clothing and masks went inside the home, cut the power, and stole a large safe containing valuables such as guns and jewelry.

The suspects were last seen in a gray Chrysler Pacifica with no license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.