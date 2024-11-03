Expand / Collapse search

Burglars steal large safe from Garden Grove home on Halloween

Published  November 3, 2024 2:50pm PST
    • Two men are wanted in connection with a home burglary in Garden Grove. 
    • The burglars got away with a large safe containing jewelry, guns, and other valuables.
    • No injuries were reported.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - The search is on for two suspects who allegedly burglarized a home in Garden Grove. 

It happened at a home in a gated community near 13400 Gardenia Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Halloween night. 

According to authorities, two men wearing dark-colored clothing and masks went inside the home, cut the power, and stole a large safe containing valuables such as guns and jewelry.

The suspects were last seen in a gray Chrysler Pacifica with no license plates. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.