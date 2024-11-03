Burglars steal large safe from Garden Grove home on Halloween
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - The search is on for two suspects who allegedly burglarized a home in Garden Grove.
It happened at a home in a gated community near 13400 Gardenia Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Halloween night.
According to authorities, two men wearing dark-colored clothing and masks went inside the home, cut the power, and stole a large safe containing valuables such as guns and jewelry.
The suspects were last seen in a gray Chrysler Pacifica with no license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.