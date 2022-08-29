Burglar uses crucifix to break into LA County church school

A burglar was caught on security video breaking into a church school in Bell Gardens – using a crucifix as a tool.

Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say on August 19, a thief used a crucifix to pry open the window and burglarize St. Gertrude's Catholic primary school on Gargield Avenue.

The incident marks at least the third time – possibly all by the same suspect – the church school was targeted. During one of the burglaries, $4,800 was stolen from the church school.

Police say the school was planning to use the money for a school field trip. Detectives are hoping to catch the suspect.

Bell Gardens PD says he has a couple of tattoos on his right forearm. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 562-806-7613.