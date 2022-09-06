2 home burglaries reported within 3 miles of each other just hours apart: Newport Beach PD

Authorities in Newport Beach are investigating two home burglaries less than three miles from each other that happened Friday night just hours apart.

The most recent incident happened just before 10 p.m. at an unoccupied home in the Pelican Point Community, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect was able to get into the house by breaking through a second-story window that led into the master bedroom.

During the break-in, however, the suspect activated the security alarm, thus prompting a police response.

It's unknown at this time what was taken from the home.

Just a few hours earlier, a burglar reportedly broke into another unoccupied home in the Irvine Terrace Community located in the 1500 block of Santanella Terrace, located about three miles from the incident in Pelican Point.

In this burglary, authorities said the suspect went into the backyard and broke a back door to get inside, where the suspect took items including jewelry, handbags, watches, money, a safe, and firearms, police said.

A neighbor noticed the front door was left open and called police. No suspect description was provided.

It's unknown if the two home burglaries are related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Newport Beach Police Department at 949-644-3717.

Police have issued the following home security tips: