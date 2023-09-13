Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony gets spanked with paddle by drag queen

Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony went viral on social media after he was seen getting spanked by a drag queen at a fundraising event.

Over the weekend, Anthony attended a drag queen-themed bingo hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats. In the video, shared by the WiseNuts podcast, the Burbank Mayor was getting spanked with a paddle at the fundraiser event.

A social media influencer, Libs of TikTok, accused Anthony of taking the spanking in front of children. The Burbank Mayor, however, told FOX News there were no kids at the event.

"No children were in attendance," Anthony told Fox News. "All attendees were over 21 years of age."

During a City Council meeting Tuesday, Anthony received some backlash over his weekend activities. The Burbank Mayor was told to keep his personal life personal.

Anthony responded to the criticism, vowing to make sure to take a "step back" when it comes to possibly crossing the line.

"I come from a very silly performance background," the Burbank Mayor said. "To me, what is goofy and normal to other folks seems inappropriate. That's not their fault. That's mine. I need to learn that line."