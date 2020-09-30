Burbank extends closure of San Fernando Boulevard for outdoor dining

article

Burbank is extending its outdoor dining program along San Fernando Boulevard until Jan. 18, meaning that downtown vehicle traffic on the popular street will continue to be prohibited.

"Closing sections of San Fernando has been hugely successful,'' City Manager Justin Hess said. "Our downtown restaurants are able to offer outdoor dining in a safer COVID environment that includes social distancing and fresh air.''

The closure includes the following blocks of streets along San Fernando Boulevard:

-- Angeleno Avenue to Olive Avenue;

-- Olive Avenue to Orange Grove Avenue; and

--Orange Grove Avenue to Magnolia Boulevard.

Angeleno Avenue, Olive Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard will remain open to vehicular traffic.

Hess' extension of July's emergency order will be formally confirmed by the City Council at a future date.

The Downtown Business Improvement District advocated for the closure and provided funding for the barricades, along with tables, chairs, umbrellas and decor for open seating along the boulevard.

"We were glad to help,'' BID board chair Michael Cusumano said. "The BID is here to support the viability and growth of downtown and this is something that we can partner with the city for both our businesses and residents.''

Restaurants have to obtain a permit to use the dining space, and they can apply for one by contacting the Economic Development Team at 818-238-5180.

Businesses that already have permits will be automatically extended.

