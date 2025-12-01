Inside look at Amazon’s Burbank delivery station on Cyber Monday

The biggest online shopping day is here.

FOX 11 got an inside look at Amazon’s Cyber Monday through the people who make it all happen.

At the company’s Delivery Station in Burbank, thousands of packages are moving through the transverse belt and getting sorted.

"Cyber Monday is today, and it is like our Super Bowl. We pretty much prepare for this year all year long, since January 1st," said Amazon spokesperson, Farah Jad. "We’re really excited to be offering amazing deals for our customers."

The company is offering Cyber Monday deals across many categories, including electronics, beauty, and apparel.

Amazon also works with small businesses by providing shipping, logistics and marketing support.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: