Bull wanders onto 15 freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

Traffic came to a standstill on the 15 freeway in Rancho Cucamonga after a massive bull that was grazing along the shoulder wandered into the lanes.

The bull was spotted around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound 15 freeway near Baseline Ave.

Caltrans shut down all northbound lanes as they tried to escort the bull off the freeway and to safety.

It took about half an hour but officers finally managed to box him in and remove him from the freeway.

No word yet on where the bull came from.

