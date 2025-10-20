Expand / Collapse search

4 wounded in overnight Buena Park shooting

Published  October 20, 2025 7:17am PDT
Buena Park
Four people were hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Buena Park, officials said.

    • Four people were wounded following a shooting in Buena Park overnight.
    • The four victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
    • The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Authorities said four people – three minors and an adult – were hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Buena Park.  

What we know:

Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said they were called in to assist the Buena Park Police Department with a shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. 

The four victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a white Kia Optima riddled with bullet holes near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Beach Boulevard.

The intersection remains closed for the investigation. 

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the victims have not been released by investigators. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority and the Buena Park Police Department. 

