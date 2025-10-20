4 wounded in overnight Buena Park shooting
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Authorities said four people – three minors and an adult – were hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Buena Park.
What we know:
Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said they were called in to assist the Buena Park Police Department with a shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.
The four victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a white Kia Optima riddled with bullet holes near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Beach Boulevard.
The intersection remains closed for the investigation.
What we don't know:
The names and ages of the victims have not been released by investigators. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority and the Buena Park Police Department.