4 wounded in overnight Buena Park shooting

The Brief Four people were wounded following a shooting in Buena Park overnight. The four victims were hospitalized in stable condition. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.



Authorities said four people – three minors and an adult – were hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Buena Park.

What we know:

Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said they were called in to assist the Buena Park Police Department with a shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The four victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a white Kia Optima riddled with bullet holes near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Beach Boulevard.

The intersection remains closed for the investigation.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the victims have not been released by investigators. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.