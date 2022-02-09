Budweiser Clydesdales back in the Super Bowl

They are back! After sitting out last year, for the first time in 37 years, the Budweiser Clydesdales are back in the Super Bowl this year.

FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez spent some time with the gentle giants and their human co-workers at the LA Equestrian Center. They were promoting a commercial spot that will play during the big game - A Clydesdale Journey.

The commercial, directed by Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao, follows a horse's path to recovery after suffering an injury. Of course, there is a dog at his aide through the setbacks of recovery and the challenges that mirror the resilience of the people in America, especially during the last couple of years.

Their chief handler told us he couldn’t help but get emotional about the spot. He was brushing out one of the big boys, explaining that the average Clydesdale stands about 18 hands (about 6 feet) at its withers and weights a good 2,000 lbs.

Each horse has its own personality, but all of them truly live up to the gentle giant description, with very friendly temperaments and extremely gently mouths exploring our camera lens up close!

The commercial is available to watch on YouTube. But, be warned, it’s emotional with a final message to the country: "In the Home of the Brave, Down Never Means Out."

