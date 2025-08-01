Bryan Kohberger: New video shows traffic stop months before Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - An Idaho sheriff’s office has released body-worn camera footage showing Bryan Kohberger during a traffic stop that occurred months before he was arrested for killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.
What we know:
The video shows an August 2022 traffic stop where Deputy Darren Duke of the Latah County sheriff’s office pulled over Kohberger for speeding on a highway between Moscow, Idaho, and Pullman, Washington.
The deputy ticketed Kohberger for not wearing a seat belt before allowing him to leave.
The backstory:
Police say that on November 13, 2022, Kohberger drove the same white Hyundai Elantra to a rental home near the University of Idaho campus.
Inside, he is accused of killing students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.
What's next:
Some of the law enforcement agencies that worked on the murder case have announced they will release documents related to the investigation now that Kohberger has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Source: This report is based on body-worn camera footage released by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. It also includes information from law enforcement agencies working on the murder case regarding the white Hyundai Elantra and the future release of investigation documents now that Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced.