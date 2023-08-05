Crews knock down brush fire threatening Hollywood Hills homes

Crews knocked down a brush fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills Saturday, threatening homes and prompting a temporary closure of a heavily trafficked section of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. at 1639 Laurel Canyon Blvd., near the east end of Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least four homes were threatened, but fire officials said that "due to the proper brush clearance in place, they have good defensible space and firefighters are able to get water on the fire while defending the homes."

The fire was knocked down in just under an hour, according to the LAFD.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Traffic on Laurel Canyon Blvd will remain impacted as the mop up operations continue through the afternoon. Drivers are highly advised to seek alternate routes.

Resources from the Beverly Hills Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also at the scene assisting.

City News Service contributed to this report.




