Suspected brothel discovered in Irvine human trafficking operation

A Monterey Park man accused of running a suspected brothel in Irvine is behind bars.

What we know:

On Feb. 26, the Irvine Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), in collaboration with the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF), executed a search warrant at a suspected brothel in the area of Yale and Walnut.

During that search, detectives found several items indicative of a brothel operation.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Fusong Lun on charges of pimping, pandering, and possession of a controlled substance.

Additionally, four female victims were discovered at the scene. They were offered resources and released, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if anyone else was involved with the suspected brothel operation and if there are any additional victims.

The identities of the four women who were rescued were not released.

The backstory:

The investigation was part of a broader effort by the Irvine Police Department and the OCHTTF to combat human trafficking in the region. The task force works to identify and dismantle trafficking operations, providing support and resources to victims.

What's next:

The investigation into the brothel operation is ongoing.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activity or evidence of human trafficking in their neighborhoods to assist in these efforts.