Breaking down the powerful fashion choices of Presidential Inauguration

All eyes were on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday as their swearing-in ceremonies signaled a new era in politics.

But judging by the headlines and social media reactions, you'd think fashion on the Capitol steps took the center stage Wednesday.

In chilly Washington, D.C., a coat seemed more than a coat when it was worn by powerful and iconic women. Jennifer Lopez stunned in White Chanel as Lady Gaga stood out in a Schiaperelli ball gown.

Women's Wear Daily's Booth Moore appreciated the array of rich colors worn by the women at the inauguration.

"I think people are really hungry for it," Moore said. "We haven't had award shows or concerts, the Met Ball. It was really nice seeing people dressing up."

All that purple on the veep and the former First Ladies were meant to signal unity

Advertisement

"The color really represents that," Moore said. "It's a combination of red and blue. It's a no-brainer."

Also, no accident, the new Vice President and former First Lady Michelle Obama chose up-and-coming African-American designers. Vice President Harris was sworn-in wearing a Christopher John Rogers.

Los Angeles designer Sergio Hudson designed former First Lady Obama's stunning outfit in rich merlot and Vice President Harris' black tie evening look.

"It was very intention what she did and I was so appreciative for it, not just for my moment but everyone's moment," Hudson said.

He knows the events put his design on the world stage.

"We are expecting it to push the brand into the next phase of what we're wanting to do," Hudson said.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also got a lot of love for her blue Markarian from a small New York designer. Another standout, the Vice President's stepdaughter in a beaded cinched coat.

"Ella Emhoff is one of the younger generations who sort of emerged as a new style star," Moore explained. "She's a Parsons student and she wore this really beautiful Miu Miu coat."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.