Boyle Heights reeling from Lineage warehouse fire aftermath amid toxic stench, health issues

The Brief Three weeks after a massive fire broke out at the Lineage cold food storage warehouse in Boyle Heights, residents and business owners are reporting severe headaches, eye irritation, and breathing problems from the aftermath. The facility held 85 million pounds of frozen food, which has created a massive biohazard and vector issue; despite 102 truckloads of debris being removed, neighbors are battling a severe rotting odor and rat infestations. Emergency financial grants are open to local vendors through July 13, and a community town hall is being held tonight, July 9, at Stevenson Middle School to address the recovery.



The Boyle Heights community is still reeling from a massive fire at the Lineage cold-storage warehouse three weeks after the blaze first broke out.

Now, local residents and small businesses are calling for immediate help as they face ongoing health issues and a persistent, toxic stench.

What we know:

Dozens of residents flocked to Ruben Salazar Park on Wednesday, hoping to find relief from the lingering impacts of the toxic fire that sparked weeks ago at the facility.

At several community resource centers, residents continue to walk away with air purifiers, bottled water, food and masks. Nurse practitioners at mobile health clinics in Boyle Heights say they have been busy treating neighborhood residents facing a wide range of ailments.

"There’s been a lot of patients who’ve been complaining about headaches, eye irritation, sore throat, and some have been complaining of some chest pain and shortness of breath," said Alexander Panis with St. John’s Community Health.

The health issues are also severely impacting those who work along Olympic Boulevard near the facility.

"I'm working only six hours a day, sometimes I get headaches," said Artemisa Flores, who runs Super Star Battery. "Very bad, no people want to come here. First it was the smoke, now it smells really bad."

The Biohazard Strain

An estimated 85 million pounds of frozen food products were stored within the facility when the fire ignited. Following the blaze, the massive amount of expiring food triggered an emergency declaration over biohazard concerns.

To date, city officials say over 102 truckloads of rotting food debris have been removed from the site. Despite the cleanup efforts, a heavy odor hangs over the neighborhood.

"I still smell the odor from the warehouse right here—smells like decomposing food," one resident told FOX 11.

On top of the respiratory issues, slow foot traffic and the stench of rotting food, some community members say the area is now dealing with an influx of rats drawn to the debris.

What you can do:

The Boyle Heights Fire Relief Fund is currently providing emergency grants to impacted small businesses and street vendors operating in the immediate vicinity of the Lineage fire.

Application Deadline: Residents and business owners can apply through July 13.

To Apply: Visit the Boyle Heights Fire Fund Website.

What's next:

A Boyle Heights Town Hall is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Stevenson Middle School. Residents impacted by the fire are welcome to join to speak directly with local officials.

For more information on the town hall and available recovery resources, visit the LA City Emergency Management Portal.